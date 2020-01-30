Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office opens registration for police academies

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is offering both a citizen’s police academy and a teen police academy this spring.

The adult academy will take place every Wednesday from March 4 through May 27 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm.

The teen academy will be held every Tuesday from March 3 through May 26 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm.

Students will get an up-close look at a wide range of operations at the Sheriff’s Office including patrol, investigations, corrections, firearms, and administration.

