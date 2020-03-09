Miami Co. public health prepares schools for possible COVID-19 outbreak

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Information and infections of COVID-19 are changing daily.

Dennis Propes, Miami County Health Commissioner, said his department is keeping close watch of developments across Ohio.

Just last week, the health department held a meeting with schools in Miami County to talk about the virus.

“How things might be moving forward, if and when we start seeing cases in the community and what actions we may have to take,” Propes said.

While the approach is similar to flu season, COVID-19 is still a new challenge.

“This time of year we’d start to see a decline in flu cases but this is very new, it’s very sudden, and it’s out of the ordinary,” Propes said.

Propes is preparing districts for the possibility of school closures, much like we see during the peak of the flu season. When an illness goes around, Propes said the issue often becomes having enough healthy staff to operate the school.

Propes said, “The possibility is a real possibility and that is something we will work with them on, to make that determination. And the deep cleaning of the schools afterwards, that is something we will work with them on.”

Along with schools, Propes is working with a number of community partners to prepare for a possible local outbreak. He said the department is in touch with the Ohio Department of Health almost daily.