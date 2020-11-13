Miami Co. officials discourage social gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With Miami County now under a red, Level 3 public health emergency, officials are urging people to avoid social gatherings and wear masks more often.

According to state officials, Miami County now ranks sixth out of Ohio’s 88 counties for the highest occurrence of COVID-19 in a two-week period, with 855 new cases reported in that time frame.

Health officials attribute the spike to social gatherings, especially in homes.

“We’ve had incidents with baby showers, birthday parties, church services,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, health educator for Miami County Public Health.

Knisley-Henry encourages people to reconsider gathering with anyone outside their household. But if you absolutely must, she said, you should try to do so outside while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“It’s these [gatherings] indoors with no social distancing and no mask usage,” Knisley-Henry said. “That’s where we’re seeing the spread.”

Mask wearing has dropped significantly in the county in recent weeks, Knisley-Henry said. Although many businesses are enforcing mask mandates, others are not, she added.

According to doctors with Premier Health, their hospitals currently have capacity, but staff members are preparing for a surge.

“If the numbers continue to increase, it will certainly stress that and stress those numbers, and really our staffing models would have to change, and things can get very dicey very quickly,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health.

Experts are urging people to take precautions now so hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and businesses can stay open.

“I know it seems kind of odd to wear a mask around your family,” Knisley-Henry said. “But if they don’t live in your home, it’s safe, it’s safer. If you’re going to interact with people who don’t live in your home, wear a mask.”

Some schools in Miami County have reported COVID-19 cases, but officials are finding very little spread of the virus within schools, Knisley-Henry said.