TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Lost Creek reserve will be holding a lighting ceremony on Sunday night, launching the start of its holiday light display.

On November 21, The Lost Creek Reserve will host a ceremony beginning at 6 pm followed by the official lighting and a driving tour of the decorated trail, a release by Miami County Park District said.

The Holiday Lights event will be held at the trail at 2385 East State Route 41 in Troy. The release said it is made possible by The Troy Foundation and many other sponsors.