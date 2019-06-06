Miami Co. EMA volunteers to assess storm-affected areas

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers with Miami County EMA will be canvassing storm-affected areas this weekend to assess current and ongoing recovery needs.

The canvassing will take place from 8 am until 1 pm on June 8. Officials will also be providing information, fact sheets, and resources to aid in recovery efforts.

Residents and businesses can dispose of storm debris at the Miami County Transfer Station. Wood waste shorter than 8 feet or 2 feet in diameter, as well as brush, will be accepted for free until June 30.

Metals, roofing, and building materials can also be disposed of here. Note that the standard tipping fee applies.

Normal hours of operation are Monday trough Friday from 6 am until 6 pm, and Saturday from 7 am until 2:30 pm at the station located at 2200 N. County Rd. 25A in Troy.

Extended hours will be in place on Sunday, June 9, from 7 am until 2:30 pm for storm debris disposal. Additional information can be found at this website.

Household Hazardous Waste disposal, on the other hand, is available at the Transfer Station each Wednesday from 9 am until 1 pm from April through September.

This could include things such as fuel, petroleum, cleaners, solvents, and other chemicals.

Exercise the following safety precautions to reduce the possibility of accidental spills:

Bring materials securely packed in sturdy containers such as cardboard boxes or plastic totes. Garbage bags are not considered an acceptable container. Materials in garbage bags tip over, leak and mix together causing the release of toxic vapors.

Materials in garbage bags will not be permitted to be off-loaded from customer's vehicles.

Never mix chemicals together.

Keep products in original containers and make sure all caps and/or lids are securely closed. If the original container is leaking or damaged, place the entire container in a larger container such as a clean paint can or plastic bucket.

Label products that are not in original container.

Protect glass containers by surrounding them with newspaper or packing materials inside a cardboard box or tote, to eliminate breakage.

Place mercury-containing devices in a sealable plastic baggie.

More information on household hazardous waste can be found at this website.

