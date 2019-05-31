Miami Co. deputies to start issuing citations for those who ignore road closure signs
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff's Office will now start citing drivers who ignore road closure signs in storm-damaged areas.
Friday afternoon, Sheriff Dave Duchak put out a notice urging drivers to obey all road closed signs and not drive around the barricades.
"Vehicular traffic in storm damaged areas has increased dramatically with sightseers ignoring the road closed signs. This has placed utility workers, clean-up crews, and affected residents at risk as some of the roads are still only one lane. Utility crew vehicles are also utilizing parts of the roadways to get utilities restored. All motorists should stay away from the storm affected areas," he said.
Citations will be handed out starting this weekend for those who drive on a closed roadway.
