MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Extra deputies will be on patrol in Miami County for St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), extra deputies will be on patrol for traffic enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day. The MCSO said the extra enforcement has already commenced and will end on March 18.

The MCSO said the deputies will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roadways due to the increase in alcohol consumption from the holiday. Deputies will be targeting routes that have a high rate of impaired driving arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people to have a designated driver if they plan to drink or risk being arrested.

The extra enforcement is funded through an Ohio Traffic Safety Office grant that the office received late in 2021. The grant will cover all overtime and some fuel costs.