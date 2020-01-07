MetroParks workshop aims to help tornado-stricken residents rebuild home landscapes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark is hosting a landscape recovery workshop to help residents rebuild their home landscape following last year’s tornadoes.

It’s a two-part series and the second installment is coming up this weekend. Now that debris is mostly gone, property owners need to figure out what in their yard is salvageable and which plants grow quickly.

The focus will be on shade trees and evergreens. Park officials say these are the backbone of landscaping, but they say a beautiful yard doesn’t happen overnight.

“If you plant something now, it’s not going to be a 20 year tree next week,” said Betty Hoevel, Education Coordinator with Five Rivers MetroParks. “Knowing what you need, and what you can afford to do in increments really helps.”

The workshop is Saturday, January 11, at 10 am.

There is a $10 fee, which you can pay when you register for the workshop online.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.