MetroParks trail challenge returns for second year

RiverScape MetroPark in the winter. (Five Rivers Metro Parks)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The MetroParks trail challenge is returning for its second year Monday.

The challenge includes 28 trails for hiking, walking, cycling, paddling and even horseback riding.

“Because participants explore the trails on their own time and in their own way, it’s easy to practice safe social distancing while participating,” said Randy Ryberg, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator.

You have to register to access the 2021 trails log. People can also use the free MetroParks App to learn more about individual challenges and track their progress.

Participants that submit their log by Oct. 31 when the challenge ends will be eligible to win some prizes.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org/trailschallenge.