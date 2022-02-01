ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – With the help of a K9 unit, 194 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Darke County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of East Canal Street for a traffic violation. The DCSO said that during the stop, drug paraphernalia could be seen inside the vehicle.

The DCSO said K9 Bear was deployed and had a positive alert on the vehicle.

According to the DCSO, deputies found a bag with approximately 194 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Darke County Jail where he is being held on Possession of Drugs (Felony 1).