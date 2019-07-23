Meteorologists recognized for work during Memorial Day tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association recognized Storm Team 2 Tuesday for their work during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Meteorologist Carly Smith was on hand to accept the award during the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The organization credits the detailed and timely information from Carly, Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis, and Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik with helping to relay important information on that night.

