Meteor spotted in sky across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has received several reports of a meteor in the sky over Dayton. One caller said he saw the meteor around 6:15 a.m. 

The caller was driving from Germantown into Dayton and noticed a long blue streak in the sky followed by a big flash. He then saw it burn out. Another driver saw the fireball light up the whole sky. She said a greenish-purple streak moved from south to north and lasted for about two to three seconds before it exploded.  

Reports of the meteor have come from all across the region, including Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia.

Meteoroids are small rocky or metallic objects in outer space. They become Meteors when they enter Earth’s atmosphere. They move at high speeds and burn up, and can be seen as fireballs or “shooting stars.”  

If you would like to report seeing a fireball, you can do so through the American Meteor Society here.

