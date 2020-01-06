Metal detectors to be used at Haines Children’s Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County announced Monday that metal detectors and visual screenings will be used at the Haines Children’s Center to detect illegal drugs and weapons.
All non-employees will have to go through the screenings, according to the county.
To help during a visit, the county says to keep these things in mind:
- Park on the Main Street side of the building, as the screening station is just inside the Visitation Center
- Leave non-essential items at home
- Build in a little extra time to clear security before your visitation or foster/adoption parent class
- Gifts brought to visitation must be placed in bags so they can be inspected
Metal detector & visual screenings are now being used to detect illegal drugs and weapons at the Haines Children's Center.— Montgomery County (@MCOhio) January 6, 2020
All non-employees will be subject to this screening, so please remember this new procedure if you are coming for visitation, a foster care/adoption class, pic.twitter.com/xqVMzbsjP2
