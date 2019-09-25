Metal detectors coming to UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- New signage could be seen going up outside the University of Dayton Arena. It’s part of the multi-phase renovation project happening here. Along with aesthetic changes, there will be more intensive security.

“With today’s environment, the safety of our fans and players are the most important,” said UD Arena director Scott Debolt.

Fans will now have to walk through metal detectors at all events. It’s a measure, Debolt said the area took into consideration when renovation plans first started.

“We’ve had conversations with the NCAA about it and we just thought it was the right time,” Debolt said.

The director said he doesn’t expect entrance into the arena to slow down. People will be able to walk through with their phone, key and wallets in hand.

“There will be a little bit of a learning curve for people. The first couple of games, we’ll be opening the doors a little bit early for those games so people can get used to it,” Debolt said.

With more security measures being put into place at large scale events. It’s something folks will have to get used to.

“We’re definitely not the first and they’ll see more to come in the future,” Debolt.

