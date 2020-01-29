Mercy Health Urbana employee surprised with $5,000 vacation

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercy Health employees came together Wednesday to surprise a woman with a big cash prize at their Urbana hospital.

Rebecca Habodasz thought she was on the way to see one of her patients at Mercy Health, instead she walked in to see her colleagues who presented her with a $5,000 check.

“Oh my gosh. This is so awesome!” Habodasz said. She is now a Recharge Retreat Sweepstakes winner.

“I just go on and do the Be Well Within to gain extra points and it’s an incentive that the hospital gives us. But I never imagined that I would ever win anything,” she explained.

The big surprise was part of Mercy Health’s Be Well program where associates collect points for participating in healthy activities like getting more sleep or exercising more.

“We focus on mind, body and spirit and help to provide resources for them to participate in,” said Anna Derksen, Manager of Well Being operations at Mercy Health in Cincinnati.

One of those incentives is the Recharge Retreat Sweepstakes that Habodasz won today. She qualified by getting a health screening and staying on track with her doctor. That work is now paying off

“I do have some plans in mind so I’d like to go out to the west coast maybe California…Vegas,” Habodasz said.

The prize has been awarded to 15 employees each year for the past five years.