Mercy Health to recognize volunteers at drive-thru events

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health leaders at both the Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital are hosting drive-thru volunteer recognition events.

The event at Springfield Regional Medical Center will be on Saturday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Urbana Hospital event is on Saturday, April 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, we pause to reflect on the immense contribution that volunteers play within the health care setting,” said Mercy Health in a release. “During the past year, which was met with great adversity, our volunteers quickly adapted to support our health care workers as they always have.”

Social distancing will be practiced at the events.