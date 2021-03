SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercy Health – Springfield will host a virtual experienced RN hiring event on Tuesday, April 13.

The hospital said managers from Mercy Health in Springfield and Urbana will interview candidates for full-time, part-time or PRN positions.

Each interview will last 25 minutes and will be scheduled either between a 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. time slot or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To RSVP to the virtual hiring event, click here.