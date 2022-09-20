SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Regional Medical Center will be looking to fill several positions by holding a hiring event on Saturday.

According to Mercy Health, the hospital will host two hiring events to fill multiple clinical positions on Sept. 24 at Mercy Health- Springfield Medical Center located at 100 Medical Center Drive in Springfield.

A hiring event will be held for current RN students graduating in Dec. 2022 or May 2023 on Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A separate hiring event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those that are not RN students graduating in Dec. 2022 or May 2023.

Just a few of the positions looking to be filled are:

Athletic Trainers

Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)

Lab Professionals

Supply Chain Technicians

Physician Office roles such as MAs & LPNs

Mercy Health is hiring both entry-level and experienced levels.

Those looking to attend the event are encouraged to bring several resumes and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Candidates will have the opportunity for on-the-spot offers.

A catered lunch will be provided and attendees can register to win a prize.