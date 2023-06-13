SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercy Health-Springfield, along with the Clark County Combined Health District and other organizations, are working to fill gaps within the community. Mercy Health recently released the findings of the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Clark and Champaign Counties.

The Community Health Needs Assessment is taken every three years. Health leaders spend months asking community members what their biggest health priorities are and what are the barriers to achieving them. Chris Cook is the Assistant Health Commissioner for Clark County. He was one of the people compiling data in this latest assessment.

“Basically, take the temperature of the community, find out exactly what is going on, what’s causing people to be sick, maybe not achieve their total life expectancy that we would hope for here,” Cook explained.

Cook said the findings from this latest assessment are similar to what they saw three years ago, and that is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw, obviously, an infectious disease with COVID-19, but we saw the same kind of things kind of rebooted into this next cycle. So we saw areas where we had challenges with mental health, infant mortality, and we saw challenges with our neighborhood and built environment stability, with with crime, gun violence,” Cook said.

The top concerns from people living in Clark and Champaign Counties were access to health care, access to food and transportation, behavioral health treatment, care for chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, and maternal health.

Adam Groshans, the Market President for Mercy Health-Springfield, said they are already starting to address these needs.

“Not only are we recruiting new primary care, but we are also looking at existing primary care, urgent care type offerings, and offering extended walk in hours and extending virtual care,” Groshans explained.

Groshans said they have also seen an increased need for translation services for non-English speakers. They are expanding mental health services and services for stroke patients, along with providing as much education as they can for the community.

Cook said they are also focusing on bringing care and services directly to communities to hopefully improve overall health.

“We often say that zip code is it’s not the culprit of your outcomes of health, it’s a compass. We know that if you live in this zip code or you live in this area, chances are you’re not going to have the same opportunities. And we’re working to take that health inequity down,” Cook said.

To see the full report, click here.