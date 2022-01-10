SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield has postponed all non-emergent invasive procedures.

As of Friday, Mercy Health – Springfield has postponed all non-emergent invasive procedures, according to their Public Relations and Communications Manager.

Mercy Health said this decision was made to safeguard the health of their patients, employees and the communities they serve.

Mercy Health serves the Clark and Champaign Counties however it is not one of the hospitals in the Miami Valley receiving aid from the Ohio National Guard deployed by Governor Mike DeWine.