Mercy Health – Springfield announces May mobile mammography dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield’s mobile mammography van may be coming to your neighborhood in May

The hospital said the mobile mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. A skilled, masked technologist following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

Mercy Health said the mobile mammography unit offers traditional 2D imaging as well as advanced 3D imaging, helping to increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Certified radiologists read all mammograms and all they are double-checked with a computer-aided detection system.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Park National Bank – Downtown, 40 S. Limestone, Springfield

Monday, May 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rocking Horse Community Center, 651 S. Limestone, Springfield

Tuesday, May 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. New Carlisle IGA Store – Lakeview Plaza, 534 N. Main Street, New Carlisle

Tuesday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Clark County Library – Village Branch, 1123 Sunset Avenue, Springfield

You can make an appointment by calling (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but cannot be guaranteed.

If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), the hospital said it has financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call (937) 523-9332 for more information.

To view future dates and locations, visit www.mercy.com/Springfieldmobilemammo.