SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield has released a list of December dates and locations for their mobile mammography van.
The mammography unit offers traditional 2D imaging, as well as 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.
The dates and locations are as follows:
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
- Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Carlisle Farmer’s Market
- Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield Walgreens
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Health Fair
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
- Thursday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocking Horse Center
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gentle Care Health Center
- Wednesday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upper Valley Mall
- Monday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clark County Health District
- Wednesday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
You can make an appointment by calling (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but cannot be guaranteed.
To see future dates and locations, visit Mercy Health’s website.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- McRib returns this week: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years
- Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 is no surprise
- Mercy Health – Springfield announces December mobile mammography dates
- Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
- Sweet 16: Vote in round two of our holiday movie bracket