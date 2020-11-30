Mercy Health – Springfield announces December mobile mammography dates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MercyHealth_143391

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield has released a list of December dates and locations for their mobile mammography van.

The mammography unit offers traditional 2D imaging, as well as 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

The dates and locations are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
  • Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Carlisle Farmer’s Market
  • Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield Walgreens
  • Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Health Fair
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
  • Thursday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocking Horse Center
  • Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gentle Care Health Center
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
  • Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upper Valley Mall
  • Monday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clark County Health District
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

You can make an appointment by calling (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but cannot be guaranteed.

To see future dates and locations, visit Mercy Health’s website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS