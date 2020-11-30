Mercy Health – Springfield announces December mobile mammography dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield has released a list of December dates and locations for their mobile mammography van.

The mammography unit offers traditional 2D imaging, as well as 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA

, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA Wednesday, Dec. 2 , 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Carlisle Farmer’s Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Carlisle Farmer’s Market Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield Walgreens

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield Walgreens Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Health Fair

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Health Fair Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center Thursday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocking Horse Center

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocking Horse Center Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gentle Care Health Center

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gentle Care Health Center Wednesday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upper Valley Mall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upper Valley Mall Monday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clark County Health District

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clark County Health District Wednesday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center Wednesday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mercy Health — Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

You can make an appointment by calling (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but cannot be guaranteed.

To see future dates and locations, visit Mercy Health’s website.