Mercy Health – Springfield announces April mobile mammography dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield has announced its April mobile mammography dates.

The hospital said the mammography unit offers traditional 2D imaging, as well as 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, April 1, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Champaign County Health District, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana

Friday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bethel Township Fire Station, 3333 Lake Road, Medway

Friday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tolles Tech Center, 7877 US Highway 42 South, Plain City

Friday, April 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Avenue, Springfield

You can make an appointment by calling (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but cannot be guaranteed.

To see future dates and locations, visit Mercy Health’s website.