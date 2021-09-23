Mercy Health – Urbana receives proceeds from event honoring first responders

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital received proceeds from an event honoring area first responders.

The hospital said the third annual Honor Field event was hosted by Walter and Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services earlier in May 2021. The proceeds of more than $2200 was given to the Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties to benefit Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

During the event, the hospital lawn was covered in American flags to represent first responders and the sacrifice made by them.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local healthcare professionals know we appreciate them and all they are doing for our community” says Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

In its first year, the proceeds from the Honor Field was used to purchase carbon masks for the Urbana Fire Department. In each of the last two years, the donation has been directed towards Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital to support local nurses and physicians. Since its inception, Honor Field has raised $10,000.

“Honoring the heroes who, for the last 19 months have battled everyday against the COVID-19 pandemic is something in which we take great pride,” said Kristy Kohl-McCready, president, Mercy Health Foundation of Clark, and Champaign counties. “Each and every healthcare worker, first responder, and other essential employees deserve to see the gratitude we hold for them in the community.”