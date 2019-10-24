Mercy Health provides Halloween safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDNT) – With Halloween just one week away, Mercy Health is offering safety tips for those celebrating the holiday.

“As Halloween approaches, many young people will be dressing up in their favorite costumes and collecting candy. Please talk with your kids about Halloween safety before they set out. Children should not trick-or-treat far from home and especially not alone. They should trick-or-treat in groups and stay together,” Ruth Shade, Emergency Services Director, Mercy Health – Springfield, said. “Children are excited on Halloween, which may lead to unsafe actions. Make sure a responsible adult stays with your child while they are out and about.”

Mercy Health provided safety tips for those who are dressing up, those who are walking, and those who are driving on Oct. 31

Costume safety tips:

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Walking safety tips:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars

Driver safety tips:

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Get rid of any distractions – like your phone – in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m., although times may vary by neighborhood. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.