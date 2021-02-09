Mercy Health launches ‘Community Paramedicine’ program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital announced the launch of its Community Paramedicine (CP) program on February 1.

The hospital said the program is used to care for a community of patients who can receive the treatment they need at home instead of the emergency department.

The program is funded by a three-year, $225,000 grant the hospitals secured through the Ohio Department of Health’s Community Paramedicine (CP) Rural Health Pilot Program last year.

Hospital emergency department staff is working with Urbana Fire and EMS to care for patients. Emergency medicine providers at Urbana Hospital can refer patients who would benefit from the CP program.

Referrals can include but are not limited to patients meet the following requirements:

Struggle to find transportation to their doctor appointments

Would benefit from understanding their medications and how they work together

Need assistance finding food

Have barriers to receiving healthcare

Need help managing chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes and hypertension

Need follow up care for high-risk conditions to help prevent hospital readmission

Are at high risk for falls and need resources to help prevent frequent falls.

Need help determining if they would benefit from medical equipment

The program will initially support patients who live in the Urbana Fire Division district before rolling out county-wide.

