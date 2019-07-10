Mercy Health hosting hiring event for Springfield Emergency Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health is holding a hiring event to fill open positions at the new Dayton Springfield Emergency Center.

The new Springfield Emergency Center is an emergency department that will serve Dayton, Springfield, Fairborn, Enon and surrounding areas when it opens later this year.

Positions that are open include: registered nurses, medical technologists, CT techs, RAD Techs, and security officers.

The open interviews will take place from 4 pm to 8 pm Wednesday at The SportsPlex, located at 5447 Intrastate Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

Interested applicants are asked to take a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

