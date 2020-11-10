Mercy Health hosting blood drive Tuesday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center on 1840 Springfield Rd.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health.

A statement from Mercy Health said there is a critical need for blood in the Springfield region.

“Someone in the United States needs blood for cancer treatments, blood disorders or surgeries every two seconds,” said Mercy Health – Springfield President Adam Groshans. “One person’s decision to donate blood can save lives. Please join us. Your donation will help meet the critical need for blood in our community.”

Appointments can be made here using sponsor code 1636.