SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in Ohio, the need for health care workers is still high. A Miami Valley health system held a job fair Saturday hoping to attract new candidates.

Mercy health held an open house job fair at Springfield Regional Medical Center to fill open positions across every department.

The health system is hiring people for nursing, nursing support, radiology, respiratory, lab, pharmacy positions as well as housekeeping, food service and patient transport.

“I have been doing recruitment for a significant number of years and I don’t ever remember it being this difficult,” Mercy Health director of talent acquisition Shannon Williams said.

Williams said this is one of the best turnouts they’ve seen for a hiring event with 160 people RSVPing.

“People are coming in, interviewing for all types of positions throughout the medical center, and some of them are leaving with offers,” Williams said.

Bonnie Jones is one of the candidates who left with an offer.

“I’m ready to get my feet wet again,” Jones said.

Jones took a break from health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided to get back in the field taking a job as a CNA.

“Helping them with their daily needs and just being there for them,” Jones said.

After the omicron variant caused the pandemic’s biggest peak in cases and hospitalizations, Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) officials said we’re on the downhill slope, but numbers are still high.

“We’re still seeing numbers and cases and hospitalizations that, you know, eight or so months ago, back in the middle of last year, would have really given us pause,” CCCHD communications coordinator Nate Smith said.

Hospitals still are feeling the stress of COVID-19, and it will take the work of everyone to give current and upcoming health care workers the break they need.

“The best thing we can do to help the hospitals is to not go there unless we really need to, and if we could keep ourselves from getting really sick by becoming vaccinated and being proactive, that’s all the better,” Smith said.

Smith said since February 1, cases in Clark County are down over 75% and hospitalizations are also down.