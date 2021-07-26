Mercy Health encourages people to schedule mammograms

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health is encouraging people who have put off having a mammogram to get it done.

The health care system said they provide screenings (and other services) at their newly-renovated imaging center at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, at Springfield Imaging and Lab Center, and on Wednesdays at their Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center in Fairborn. You can call (937) 328-8100 to make an appointment at any of those locations.

Or you can let their mobile mammography coach come to you. You can call (937) 523-9332 to schedule an appointment on the mobile coach at a stop near you.

Visit www.mercy.com/SpringfieldMobileMammo to see the dates and locations for mobile mammography screenings.