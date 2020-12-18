Mercy Health, Clark County Job and Family Services partner to spread cheer to youth in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at Mercy Health in Oakwood Village has partnered with Clark County Job and Family Services to bring some Christmas cheer to families for the 15th year in a row.

Staff at Mercy Health and other local organizations have decorated miniature Christmas trees using a Christmas theme of their choice. This year, there are 14 trees in total, representing a wide range of creative themes, including Hogwarts, Candyland, Rainbow Bright and more. The organizations will then give the festive trees to Clark County Jobs and Family services to distribute to local families in need in hopes of brightening their holiday season.

“Our residents and employees look forward to the annual competition of the tree decorating contest,” said Sandy Chinn, Oakwood Village’s Director of Resident Services.

The trees are then judged by residents and employees in the community, with the winner enjoying the honors until next year’s contest.

“This is such a wonderful event that results with positive impact to our community, bringing smiles to the youth of Springfield,” added Chinn.

