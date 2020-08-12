Mercer County tops list of highest coronavirus occurrence in Ohio

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three local counties top the state list of the highest occurrence of coronavirus, Mercer County is number one.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mercer County is not the highest in the state but the county does have the highest rate. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 293.9 cases per 100,000 people.

“It’s a common way to express how quickly or how many new cases are occurring in a population,” said Jason Menchhofer, the Mercer County Health District Administrator. “Epidemiologists do the same thing when they’re comparing birth rates or death rates from one population to another.”

Champaign and Darke counties are also in the top ten of highest number of cases per 100,000 people.

Menchhofer said their high rate appears to be from a combination of things. They’ve had outbreaks at some facilities and throughout households.

“We have two outbreaks that are going right now that are associated with weddings that have taken place over recent weekends,” said Menchhofer.

He said they have been fortunate to not have a high number of deaths but they’re still compassionate for the lives lost during the pandemic.

He said residents were hesitant to wear a mask until the state mandate but health officials are asking residents to do whatever they can to help slow the spread.

“If there’s one or two more things they can do that they’re not already doing, whether that’s wearing a mask, or not taking their whole family into a store, or staying at home when they don’t absolutely have to go out, you can contribute to help us get this thing under control,” said Menchhofer.