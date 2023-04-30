MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and OSP are teaming up to crack down on stop sign violations.

From May 1 to 3, the law enforcement agencies will be in a partnership looking for drivers that make violations at stop signs. Deputies and troopers will be out on the roads and in the air in Mercer County.

“Though deputies have stepped up extra patrol in the high complaint and traffic crash areas, the Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County,” the release says.

Some of the violations the two agencies will be looking for in the county include failure to yield and other violations which could cause crashes.

People driving out on the roads anywhere are encouraged to limit their distractions to make the roadway a safe environment for everyone.