Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby to close to public Monday

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The office said that people wanting to apply for or renew a CCW or get fingerprinted can still do so by scheduling an appointment.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-586-5770 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required in the building.
Public records requests can be made by email, USPS or by calling 419-586-5770.
For more information, visit www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
- PHOTO: Kettering Police search for suspects after stolen credit card used at area stores
- Ohio House bill extends expiration date of driver licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations
- Schools moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise in Montgomery County
- COVID-19 testing sites in Dayton to close on Thanksgiving