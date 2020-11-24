Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby to close to public Monday

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The office said that people wanting to apply for or renew a CCW or get fingerprinted can still do so by scheduling an appointment.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-586-5770 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required in the building.

Public records requests can be made by email, USPS or by calling 419-586-5770.  

For more information, visit www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov.

