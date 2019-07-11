Mercer County Sheriff’s Office hosting active shooter training

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Mercer County should not be concerned should they see an increased police presence at a local middle school as the Sheriff’s Office is hosting an active shooter training Thursday.

The training will take place Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at Coldwater Middle School in Coldwater.

A short classroom portion will be followed up by hands-on training inside the school with the use of air soft guns, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the fifth year of the training in Mercer County, serving the law enforcement agencies in the county.

