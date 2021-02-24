Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of man on importuning charges

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Wednesday the arrest of a 60-year-old man on importuning charges.

Grey said his office was contacted on February 16, 2021 by a detective from Newbury, Massachusetts who said he was a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children team.

According to a release, the ICAC Team had been communicating with the suspect since November, who believed that he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

The man sent sexually explicit photos and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the ICAC detective. He also indicated that he wished to meet with the girl in person.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office detectives later opened an investigation.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

The sheriff’s office said detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and recovered several items of evidence.

The case is under investigation.