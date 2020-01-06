Mercer County Sheriff warns of scam targeting elderly

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is warning its residents about a scam going around that is targeting the elderly.

According to a Facebook post, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that an elderly man walked into a business and told the manager that he was told that he had to buy $1,000 in gift cards or the Sheriff’s Office would arrest him. The manager talked the man out of buying the gift cards, saying this is not the first time someone had claimed the same scenario.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to inform elderly people who may not have social media about the scam. Anyone who believes they have been scammed should contact their local law enforcement agency.

