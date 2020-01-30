Mercer County Sheriff warns of phone scams targeting elderly

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. Experts warn that digital wallet services like Apple Cash and Venmo are prime targets for scammers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – There are phone scams targeting the elderly in Mercer County, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Grey said that his office has received an increased number of scam calls in Mercer County and warns that they may continue to increase as tax season kicks into gear. Grey said that the type of scams going around include: IRS phone scams, The Grandparent Scam, Charity Scam, Prize Scams, Computer Tech Support Phone Scam, Apple Payment Scam, and many more.

More from Sheriff Grey:

Keep in mind, the real IRS will not ask for credit/debit card numbers over the phone, threaten to bring in law enforcement to arrest you, or call and demand payment. If the IRS needs to contact you, they will send you a letter. If a caller is demanding payment over the phone, especially in the form of an iTunes gift card, it is a scam. If you do receive a questionable call from a local business number, HANG UP immediately. Call the business back with the phone number that is listed on your account statement or a number you have obtained from the phonebook. Do not call a business back with a number the scammer provides you to verify their authenticity as it is likely linked back to the scammer.

Grey also said it is important to remind your elderly family members including parents and grandparents, not to give out personal information, credit cards, bank accounts, or financial statements over the phone.