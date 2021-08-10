Mercer County Sheriff warns of arrest warrant scam

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey is warning people of a potential scam circulating the county.

Grey said the scam callers claim to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office, tell residents that they missed jury duty on August 5, 2021 and that there is now a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tell the victim to go to Walmart and buy four gift cards that start with a certain number on the card.

The scammer then requests the card number and tells the victim that they will take care of the warrant for them. Grey said that sometimes the caller will tell the victim that the last card did not go through and now there are additional warrants on that person’s name requiring another thousands of dollars worth of cards.

According to the release, people are told that if they call the sheriff’s office to check the validity of this, they will be arrested. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said this is not true. Grey said the office will never ask for money or gift cards to clear a warrant, nor will you be arrested if you call the office to check the validity of the accusations.

Grey said that if you receive one of the calls, hang up immediately and call central dispatch at (419) 586-7724. The scam calls do appear to be coming from a “419” area code, but Grey said they are likely “cloned” from actual numbers. Grey reminds people to never give out personal information over the phone.

You can check to see if you have an active warrant by visiting the Sheriff’s Office website at www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov.