Mercer County Sheriff looking for 2 missing teens

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teens who were last seen on July 6.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey is asking for the public’s help to locate the two missing teens. Grey said both are missing from a foster care home in the Celina area. Missing is 14-year-old Brad Jacques and 13-year-old Isaiah Murphy, both from Hardin County, Ohio.

Isaiah Murphy

Brad Jacques

The two boys were reported missing on July 6th, 2020 by their foster father, Grey said. According to the Sheriff, Brad is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 170-180 pounds with red hair. Isaiah is 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 120 pounds with blond hair. It is not known what the two teens were wearing at the time.

Grey said both boys have been entered as missing persons and his office is working with the Mercer County Children Job and Family Services to locate the boys. Sheriff Grey asked anyone with information to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724.