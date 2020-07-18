Mercer County Sheriff investigating death of man inside car on US Route 33

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man from Cincinnati who was found in a car on the side of U.S. Route 33.

A deputy located a vehicle on the side of the road and found a man in the front seat who was deceased.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said that sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The Mercer County Coroner decided to have the body transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

