Mercer County Sheriff hosting 7th Citizen Academy in October

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizen Academy from October to November.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said the purpose of the academy is to give residents of Mercer County the opportunity to see an overview of sheriff’s office and how it differs from other law enforcement agencies.

This is the seventh Citizen’s Academy hosted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The first took place in 2013 with 11 graduating students and since then, 83 students have graduated.

The participants attend classes that are classroom based, observe demonstrations, take tours of the facilities, and participate in hands on training sessions.  They are also provided with an opportunity to “job shadow” with staff members.

The 2021 academy will take place from October 19 until November 11 and will usually be held two evenings per week for a four week period.  The classes will begin at 6 p.m. and will last for two to three hours per session.

The academy is open to residents of Mercer County, who are at least 21 year old.  A background check is required.  While class size is limit, any applicable people interested can stop at the sheriff’s office during office hours or click here.

