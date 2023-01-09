Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey has announced his intention to retire at the end of his term.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.

Grey said, “I have been contemplating retirement for a couple of years and have been working closely with a current member of my command to staff to help prepare him to become the next sheriff. At the conclusion of this term, the Sheriff’s Office will be in capable hands.”

Grey did not release his name, saying he wanted to make the announcement “when he feels the time is right.”

