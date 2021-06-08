Mercer County Sheriff: 55-year-old man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday for possession of methamphetamine.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) conducted a patrol on Monday that focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. The HIT Team made 9 traffic stops that resulted in 5 warnings being issued, 2 citations issued as well as one criminal citation.

Two people were arrested as a result. One of the arrests was a 55-year-old for Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.