Mercer County sex-offender jailed after Sheriff’s Office said he lied about his address

CELINA, Ohio – A convicted sex-offender in Mercer County is in jail after the Sheriff’s Office said he lied about where he was staying.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a release Wednesday his office was made aware of the out-of-compliance sex offender on January 28 and they are investigating.

Grey said Shawn Steven Perry, 49, had told the Sheriff’s Office that he was homeless on December 10, 2019. Due to his reporting of “homeless”, Perry was required to contact Central Dispatch each evening to report where he was going to be staying that night. The Sheriff said Perry complied with this order until January 27th. On January 28 the Sheriff’s Office tried to contact Perry at the last address he had reported but residents at that address told deputies they hadn’t seen Perry in several months.

An arrest warrant was obtained by the Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Perry on a charge of Falsification. Perry was located and taken into custody. During the investigation, it was found that Mr. Perry had called in to report where he was staying 46 times. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 39 of those times he lied about where he was staying.

Perry may face additional charges after review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.