Mercer County resident tests positive for COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mercer County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
In order to protect the individual’s privacy, no identifying details were released. Mercer County Health District staff are working to identify and notify close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive patient.
The Health District is urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves by following the hygiene and social distancing guidelines put in place by state officials.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Tuesday, 564 people have tested positive for the virus. There are eight deaths, 145 are hospitalized.
