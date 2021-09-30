MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a fatal farm accident in Maria Stein Thursday.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said deputies went to the 7000 block of Indian Trail Road at 9:10 a.m. for a call about a man that may have been struck with a grain wagon.

Grey said first responders were unable to revive the man, identified as Brian Dahlinghaus, age 66, who lived at the location.

The accident remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Osgood Squad and Fire Department.