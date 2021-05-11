Mercer County man arrested, facing child pornography charges after previous conviction

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Tuesday the arrest of a 51-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Grey said detectives opened an investigation after his office was contacted by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on April 20.

Detectives executed search warrants uncovering evidence of several sexually explicit photos of juveniles which were linked to the suspect’s media accounts.

On Tuesday, May 11 at 7:17 a.m., deputies and detectives of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed another search warrant at the suspect’s home and arrested him on five counts of Pandering Child Pornography.

The suspect was taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

Grey said the man was previously a registered sex offender and his registration requirements ended in August of 2019. He had been convicted in 2009 in Indiana for possession of Child Pornography.

The case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if additional charges should be filed.