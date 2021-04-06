Mercer County Health District experiencing decreased vaccine demand, considering closing clinic

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – While much of the country is fighting COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, officials at the Mercer County Health District said they’re seeing a decrease in demand.

“The demand is tapering off,” said administrator for the MCHD, Jason Menchhofer. “And so that’s causing us to consider not stopping vaccination completely, but discontinuing the large-scale drive thru vaccination clinics that we’ve been doing out at the fairgrounds for the last two and a half months.”

While a decrease in those willing to get the vaccine may initially come off as surprising given the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Menchhofer said after looking at the vaccination numbers in other areas across the state, Mercer County is not significantly different from other rural communities.

He explained, “I think in the rural areas people tend to have a self-sufficient attitude and just kind of [the mindset that] nothing’s going to get us down and keep us there for very long. And so especially a lot of younger people … younger people tend to have something of a sense of invincibility anyway. And couple those two things together I think we just have a lot of people that don’t feel a strong need to get vaccinated.”

Menchhofer said the health district has already decided to cancel round one vaccinations at the clinic this upcoming week, which may become permanent. But for those still looking to get the vaccine, he said there’ll be other options.

“[Depending] how things play out over the next week, [we’ll evaluate the] reaction there might be from people in the community maybe still wanting to get vaccinated to see whether it justifies holding another drive thru clinic,” he said. “An alternative to that would be to scale back to smaller, more focused clinics, geared towards specific segments of the population.”

He said the health district may also turn to businesses whose employees would like to get vaccinated in order to continue larger scale clinics. In the meantime, community members can still get vaccinated through other providers on days and times when it’s comfortable and convenient for them. To learn more vaccinations offered by the Mercer County Health District, click here.