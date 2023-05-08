MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Fairgrounds has received a $1 million donation toward the Grand Event Center.

According to a Facebook post by the Mercer County Fairgrounds, Dave and Danielle Buschur, owners of Buschur Custom Farm Services, D&D Truck and Trailer Service, Buschur Leasing, Bosma Poultry and Wendel Poultry Services made the donation.

The Grand Event Center will reportedly provide an entertainment venue while boosting Mercer County’s economy.

